Snow Eagle Resources Ltd (TSX:SEG.H)

North American company
Market Info - SEG.H

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - SEG.H

  • Market CapCAD0.000m
  • SymbolTSX:SEG.H
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • SectorAsset Management
  • Currency
  • ISINCA83334T1093

Company Profile

Snow Eagle Resources Ltd is a capital pool company, which is engaged in the identification and evaluation of businesses with a view to acquire them.

