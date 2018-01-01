Snow Lake Resources Ltd (NASDAQ:LITM) Share Price

LITM
Snow Lake Resources Ltd
North American company
Basic Material
Other Industrial Metals & Mining
Company Profile
Snow Lake Resources Ltd is an exploration stage mining company engaged in lithium exploration in the province of Manitoba, Canada. Its primary focus is currently conducting exploration for lithium at Thompson Brothers Lithium Project.
