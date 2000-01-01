Snowbird AG (XETRA:8S9)
SymbolXETRA:8S9
IndustryConsumer Cyclical
SectorApparel Manufacturing
ISINDE000A1PHEL8
Snowbird AG is a Germany based company engaged in producing and processing down of different grades. Its product portfolio includes down textiles, duvets, and pillows.