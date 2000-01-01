SnowWorld NV (EURONEXT:SNOW)
- Market Cap€51.560m
- SymbolEURONEXT:SNOW
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- SectorLeisure
- ISINNL0010627865
Company Profile
SnowWorld NV owns and operates indoor ski resorts in the Netherlands. It operates two indoor ski resorts in Landgraaf and Zoetermeer in the Netherlands.