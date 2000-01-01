Company Profile

SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE is a software-oriented business consulting firm that specializes in the delivery of services in the area of data processing. The company's products are used in digital transformation management. The company operates in various business segments that are Professional Services and Software. The Professional Services generate maximum revenue for the company. Geographically, the company offers its services to the United States of America, Switzerland, China, Austria, South Africa, Spain, and other regions.SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE provides software-related, consultancy and training services. It offers services including Business Landscape Transformation (BLT) and Business Landscape Management (BLM).