Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp II Class A (NYSE:IPOB)

North American company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - IPOB

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - IPOB

  • Market Cap$0.000m
  • SymbolNYSE:IPOB
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG8250T1094

Company Profile

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp II is a blank check company. It is formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

Latest IPOB news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .