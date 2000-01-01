Company Profile

SQM is a Chilean commodities producer with significant operations in lithium (for electric vehicle batteries), specialty potassium fertilizers, iodine (for X-ray contrast media), and solar salts. The company extracts these materials through its high-quality caliche ore and salt brine deposits.Sociedad Quimica Y Minera De Chile SA is an integrated producer of potassium nitrate and iodine chemicals. It also produces plant nutrients, potassium chloride, potassium sulfate and certain industrial chemicals including industrial nitrates.