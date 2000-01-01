Sociedad Quimica Y Minera De Chile SA ADR (NYSE:SQM)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - SQM
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - SQM
- Market Cap$5.790bn
- SymbolNYSE:SQM
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorChemicals
- Currency
- ISINUS8336351056
Company Profile
SQM is a Chilean commodities producer with significant operations in lithium (for electric vehicle batteries), specialty potassium fertilizers, iodine (for X-ray contrast media), and solar salts. The company extracts these materials through its high-quality caliche ore and salt brine deposits.Sociedad Quimica Y Minera De Chile SA is an integrated producer of potassium nitrate and iodine chemicals. It also produces plant nutrients, potassium chloride, potassium sulfate and certain industrial chemicals including industrial nitrates.