Società Cattolica di Assicurazione - Società Cooperativa (MTA:CASS)
European company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - CASS
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - CASS
- Market Cap€754.660m
- SymbolMTA:CASS
- IndustryFinancial Services
- SectorInsurance - Diversified
- Currency
- ISINIT0000784154
Company Profile
Società Cattolica di Assicurazione - Società Cooperativa is an Italian diversified insurance company. Cattolica's strategy focuses on growing profitability as measured by net income and return on equity. The company is open to using acquisitions and partnerships in its strategies. Cattolica generates most of its revenue through life insurance premiums, followed by property and casualty insurance premiums. Roughly half of its property and casualty premiums stem from motor-related policies.Società Cattolica di Assicurazione - Società Cooperativa is an Italian diversified insurance company. It generates most of its revenue through life insurance premiums and to a lesser extent from property and casualty premiums.