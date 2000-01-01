Company Profile

Società Cattolica di Assicurazione - Società Cooperativa is an Italian diversified insurance company. Cattolica's strategy focuses on growing profitability as measured by net income and return on equity. The company is open to using acquisitions and partnerships in its strategies. Cattolica generates most of its revenue through life insurance premiums, followed by property and casualty insurance premiums. Roughly half of its property and casualty premiums stem from motor-related policies.