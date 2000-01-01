Societa Sportiva Lazio SPA (MTA:SSL)
Share Price Chart
Market Info - SSL
Company Info - SSL
- Market Cap€64.010m
- SymbolMTA:SSL
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- SectorLeisure
- Currency
- ISINIT0003621783
Company Profile
Societa Sportiva Lazio SPA is a professional soccer club which belongs to the Italian Serie A division. The team is controlled by the food company Cirio S.p.A.