Market Info - CBSM

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - CBSM

  • Market Cap€119.930m
  • SymbolEURONEXT:CBSM
  • IndustryReal Estate
  • SectorREIT - Diversified
  • Currency
  • ISINFR0006239109

Company Profile

Société Centrale des Bois et Scieries de la Manche is engaged in the ownership, management, and lease of real estate properties in France.

