Company Profile

Société Commerciale de Brasserie operates in the beverages industry in Belgium. The company is engaged in manufacturing of different types of beers, limonades and water, wines, and coffees. The product portfolio of the company includes Emperor Charles Ommegang, Mystic Perzik, and Mystic Radler.Société Commerciale de Brasserie manufactures and markets beverages. Its subsidiaries are mainly engaged in the production and bottling of beer, mineral waters and soft drinks.