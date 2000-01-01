Societe de la Tour Eiffel SA (EURONEXT:EIFF)
European company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - EIFF
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - EIFF
- Market Cap€481.690m
- SymbolEURONEXT:EIFF
- IndustryReal Estate
- SectorREIT - Office
- Currency
- ISINFR0000036816
Company Profile
Societe de la Tour Eiffel SA is a real estate enterprise located in France. It's business activities include real estate holding and asset management, wherein it invests its investor's capital in real estate properties. The company's portfolio is comprised mainly of France-based office properties in the form of business parks, warehouses, parcel depots, light industrial and nursing homes. Societe de la Tour Eiffel carries out business through numerous subsidiaries, such as SNC Tour Eiffel Asset Management, SAS Locafimo, SCI Nowa, SCI Marceau Bezons, SCI Lyon Genlis, SCI De Brou, and SCI Rueil National.Societe de la Tour Eiffel SA is a real estate investment trust specializing in the investment on office properties. Through a network of subsidiaries, it invests in business parks, warehouses, parcel depots, light industrial and nursing homes.