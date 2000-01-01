Company Profile

Societe de la Tour Eiffel SA is a real estate enterprise located in France. It's business activities include real estate holding and asset management, wherein it invests its investor's capital in real estate properties. The company's portfolio is comprised mainly of France-based office properties in the form of business parks, warehouses, parcel depots, light industrial and nursing homes. Societe de la Tour Eiffel carries out business through numerous subsidiaries, such as SNC Tour Eiffel Asset Management, SAS Locafimo, SCI Nowa, SCI Marceau Bezons, SCI Lyon Genlis, SCI De Brou, and SCI Rueil National.Societe de la Tour Eiffel SA is a real estate investment trust specializing in the investment on office properties. Through a network of subsidiaries, it invests in business parks, warehouses, parcel depots, light industrial and nursing homes.