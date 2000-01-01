Company Profile

Societe Fonciere Lyonnaise SA, or SFL, is a French real estate company primarily involved in the acquisition, development, renovation, and leasing of large office buildings in the major business districts of central and western Paris. The company's real estate portfolio is mostly composed of modern office buildings. Retail properties also make up a sizable amount of SFL's holdings. The vast majority of the company's assets are located in Paris' central business district. SFL derives nearly all of its income in the form of rental revenue from leasing its properties to companies. Its largest tenants include law firms, consultancies, fashion houses, media companies, and financial services groups.Societe Fonciere Lyonnaise SA is a real estate company. It is in the business of leasing office properties and rental units. The firm's portfolio includes fully modernized office properties and retail units in prime locations.