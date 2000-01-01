Societe Generale SA (EURONEXT:GLE)

European company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - GLE

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - GLE

  • Market Cap€11.662bn
  • SymbolEURONEXT:GLE
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINFR0000130809

Company Profile

Societe Generale SA is one of France's major banks. It was historically viewed as primarily a corporate and investment bank, but it has meaningfull retail banking operations in France, Eastern Europe, Russia, and North Africa.Societe Generale SA is a financial services group in Europe. The company provides retail banking, specialized financial and insurance, private banking, asset management, and corporate and investment banking services.

Latest GLE news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .