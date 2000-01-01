Societe Generale SA (MTA:GLE)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - GLE
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - GLE
- Market Cap€25.960bn
- SymbolMTA:GLE
- IndustryFinancial Services
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINFR0000130809
Company Profile
Societe Generale SA is a financial services group in Europe. The company provides retail banking, specialized financial and insurance, private banking, asset management, and corporate and investment banking services.