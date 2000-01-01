Company Profile

Societe Pour L'Informatique Industrielle operates in the technology consulting areas. The company offers a range of services that cover front-end consulting, development engineering, tests, deployment, and maintenance. Its engineering services comprise embedded and real-time software, scientific data processing applications, test benches, control/command software, electronics, telecommunications or supervision software. In addition, the company offers financial management systems, ERP software, and information security systems. It primarily serves telecoms and media, aerospace, defense, banking and insurance, energy, public services, and automotive sector. The company operates from 54 locations in France and throughout the world.Societe Pour L'Informatique Industrielle provides information technology system and software consulting services in France and internationally. It services includes front-end consulting and studies, development engineering, deployment, and maintenance.