Society Pass Inc (NASDAQ:SOPA) Share Price

SOPA
Society Pass Inc
North American company
Technology
Software - Application
XNAS
Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
Company Profile
Society Pass Inc is building an ecosystem of platforms and technology enabled companies that synergistically work together in transforming how consumers and merchants interact with one another in Southeast Asia and South Asia. Through the acquisition of companies and partnership with visionary entrepreneurs, the company meet the growing demand for better services in sectors such as lifestyle, beauty, travel, and food and beverage.
NASDAQ:SOPA
US83370P1021
