Company Profile

Sodexo is one of the largest food-service companies globally, operating in more than 80 countries with annual sales of over EUR 21 billion. Sodexo's model stems from operating on-premise catering facilities, rather than centralised industrial kitchens. While food services remains the largest business segment (64% of revenue in 2019), the company has actively pursued a strategy of diversifying its business activities into other areas, such as facilities-management services, which now represents 32% of group revenue.Sodexo is one of the largest food service companies globally. The company manages and delivers service solutions through On-site services, benefits and rewards services and personal and home services.

