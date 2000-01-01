Company Profile

SoFi Technologies Inc helps people achieve financial independence to realize their ambitions. Its products include SoFi Money, SoFi Invest, Student Loan Refinancing, Private Student Loans, Personal Loans, Home Loans, SoFi Relay, SoFi Protect among others. The company's product gives over two million members fast access to tools to get their money right. SoFi membership comes with the key essentials for getting ahead, including career advisors and connection to a thriving community of like-minded, ambitious people.