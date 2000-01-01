Company Profile

Sofina SA is a long-term oriented, investment holding company that favors allocating capital to entrepreneurs. The company also provides its investees access to a support network. Sofina only takes minority ownership positions in its long-term holdings with capital from its own balance sheet. Its portfolio holdings constitute the majority of its net asset value and come mostly from Europe. A smaller percentage of its net asset value base comes from investments in venture capital and private equity funds, mostly in the United States and in Asia.Sofina SA is an investment company. Its business is divided in long term minority investments, investments in top tier venture capital and private equity funds, investments in fast growing businesses.