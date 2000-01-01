Softcat (LSE:SCT)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - SCT
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - SCT
- Market Cap£2.237bn
- SymbolLSE:SCT
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorInformation Technology Services
- Currency
- ISINGB00BYZDVK82
Company Profile
Softcat PLC provides IT infrastructure and services to the corporate and public sectors. It offers organizations with software licensing, client computing, data center infrastructure, and networking and security.