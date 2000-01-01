Softchoice Corp Ordinary Shares (TSE:SFTC)
North American company
- Market CapCAD1.171bn
- SymbolTSE:SFTC
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorInformation Technology Services
- ISINCA83405M1086
Softchoice Corp is a technology service and solutions provider that equips organizations to be agile and innovative, and for their people to be engaged, connected, and creative at work. That means moving them to the cloud, helping them build the workplace of tomorrow, and enabling them to make smarter decisions about their technology portfolio.Softchoice Corp is a North American business-to-business direct marketer of information technology hardware, software and services to small, medium and large businesses and public sector institutions.