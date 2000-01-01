Softing AG (XETRA:SYT)
European company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - SYT
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - SYT
- Market Cap€47.890m
- SymbolXETRA:SYT
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorInformation Technology Services
- Currency
- ISINDE0005178008
Company Profile
Softing AG is engaged in developing software, hardware, and system solutions. The business operates in following segments: Industrial, Automotive and IT Networks. The Industrial segment which derives majority revenue engages in the provision of industrial communications solutions and products for the manufacturing and process industry. The Automotive segment stands for key technologies in automotive electronics as well as such closely related areas in electronics as the commercial vehicle or agricultural machinery industry. The IT Networks segment is engaged in testing, qualifying and certifying cabling in IT systems based on technological standards. Geographically the company exports its products to the United States of America and other countries.Softing AG is engaged in developing software, hardware, and system solutions. It produces products for integrating communication functions in automation systems and devices, and produces interfaces for ethernet, and others.