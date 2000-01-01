Company Profile

Softing AG is engaged in developing software, hardware, and system solutions. The business operates in following segments: Industrial, Automotive and IT Networks. The Industrial segment which derives majority revenue engages in the provision of industrial communications solutions and products for the manufacturing and process industry. The Automotive segment stands for key technologies in automotive electronics as well as such closely related areas in electronics as the commercial vehicle or agricultural machinery industry. The IT Networks segment is engaged in testing, qualifying and certifying cabling in IT systems based on technological standards. Geographically the company exports its products to the United States of America and other countries.Softing AG is engaged in developing software, hardware, and system solutions. It produces products for integrating communication functions in automation systems and devices, and produces interfaces for ethernet, and others.