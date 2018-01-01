Softline Holding GDR (LSE:SFTL) Share Price

Company Profile

Softline Holding PLC is a global IT solutions and services provider focused mostly on emerging markets. It offers a broad range of services, including software, hardware, as well as cloud, security, and IT consulting. The company operates in more than 50 countries across Central and Eastern Europe, Asia, and Latin America. The Group further divides its Software & Cloud product line into three subsegments, which are distinguished by the type of usage and payment for products and the method of product delivery: Software Licensing, Software Subscription and Cloud.