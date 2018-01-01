Softline Holding GDR (LSE:SFTL) Share Price

SFTL
Softline Holding GDR
UK company
Technology
Software - Infrastructure
NAV Price
Last Traded
Chg
XLON
Times are shown in GMT, values are delayed by at least 15 minutes. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
Company Profile
Softline Holding PLC is a global IT solutions and services provider focused mostly on emerging markets. It offers a broad range of services, including software, hardware, as well as cloud, security, and IT consulting. The company operates in more than 50 countries across Central and Eastern Europe, Asia, and Latin America. The Group further divides its Software & Cloud product line into three subsegments, which are distinguished by the type of usage and payment for products and the method of product delivery: Software Licensing, Software Subscription and Cloud.
LSE:SFTL
US83407L2079
USD
