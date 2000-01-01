Softpower International Ltd (SEHK:380)

Market Info - 380

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 380

  • Market CapHKD233.320m
  • SymbolSEHK:380
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINBMG8253D1011

Company Profile

Softpower International Ltd is engaged in importing and selling of pipes, fittings and other related accessories of different materials, applications and brand names in Hong Kong and Macau.

