Company Profile

Software AG is a Germany-based provider of software solutions for the banking, communication and media, local and federal government, energy, insurance, transportation, retail, and manufacturing end markets. Its services include business process management, portfolio management, risk and compliance management, operational intelligence, and streaming analytics, many of which are delivered via cloud-based software applications. The firm has operations in North America, South America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Australia, and Asia-Pacific.Software AG provides software solutions for the banking, communication and media, local and federal government, energy, insurance, transportation, retail, and manufacturing end markets.