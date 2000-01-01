Company Profile

Sogeclair SA an engineering and manufacturing company, accomplishes design and co-development projects for industrial accounts and develops simulation and virtual reality solutions. It operates in Aerospace, Vehicle, and Simulation divisions. The Aerospace division develops configuration management, as well as is involved in operational quality and processes, and tools consulting and support activities. The Vehicle division engages in the area of engineering for the design and production of civilian and military vehicles. The Simulation division develops and provides solutions in the area of research, design, and training simulators, as well as offers simulation workshops and software.