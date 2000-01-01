Company Profile

Soho China is a mid-cap Chinese real estate company focusing on commercial properties in Beijing and Shanghai. The company was listed in October 2007, with founders Pan Shiyi and Zhang Xin still holding a 64% stake. As of 2019, the company holds 8 major investment properties in Beijing and Shanghai, totaling 1 million square meters leasable area. Rental income accounts for 95% of recurring operating income, with property management and hotel operation contributing the rest. In 2016, the company launched Soho 3Q, a coworking shared office concept. That plan was put on hold in mid 2019. The company is currently seeking opportunities for asset disposals.SOHO China Ltd is a real estate development, property leasing and management company in China. It invests in, develops, rents, and sells various properties, as well as operates serviced apartments.