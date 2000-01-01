Soilbuild Business Space REIT (SGX:SV3U)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - SV3U
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - SV3U
- Market CapSGD656.090m
- SymbolSGX:SV3U
- IndustryReal Estate
- SectorREIT - Industrial
- Currency
- ISINSG2G07995670
Company Profile
Soilbuild Business Space REIT is a real estate investment trust. The company invests in a portfolio of quality real estate and real estate-related assets which are predominantly used for business space purposes in Singapore.