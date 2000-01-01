Soilbuild Business Space REIT (SGX:SV3U)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - SV3U

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - SV3U

  • Market CapSGD656.090m
  • SymbolSGX:SV3U
  • IndustryReal Estate
  • SectorREIT - Industrial
  • Currency
  • ISINSG2G07995670

Company Profile

Soilbuild Business Space REIT is a real estate investment trust. The company invests in a portfolio of quality real estate and real estate-related assets which are predominantly used for business space purposes in Singapore.

Latest SV3U news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .