Soilbuild Construction Group Ltd (SGX:S7P)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - S7P
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - S7P
- Market CapSGD43.740m
- SymbolSGX:S7P
- IndustryIndustrials
- SectorEngineering & Construction
- Currency
- ISINSG2F78993043
Company Profile
Soilbuild Construction Group Ltd is a builder engaged in construction of residential and business space properties. Its geographical segments are spread across Singapore, and Myanmar.