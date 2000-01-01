Soilbuild Construction Group Ltd (SGX:S7P)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - S7P

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - S7P

  • Market CapSGD43.740m
  • SymbolSGX:S7P
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • SectorEngineering & Construction
  • Currency
  • ISINSG2F78993043

Company Profile

Soilbuild Construction Group Ltd is a builder engaged in construction of residential and business space properties. Its geographical segments are spread across Singapore, and Myanmar.

Latest S7P news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .