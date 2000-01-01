Soitec SA (EURONEXT:SOI)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - SOI
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - SOI
- Market Cap€3.184bn
- SymbolEURONEXT:SOI
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorSemiconductor Equipment & Materials
- Currency
- ISINFR0013227113
Company Profile
Soitec SA is a provider of the engineered substrate solutions for microelectronic products. It also manufactures Silicon-On-Insulator wafers for microprocessors and other devices.