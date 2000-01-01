Sokoman Iron Corp (TSX:SIC)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Company Info - SIC

  • Market CapCAD12.410m
  • SymbolTSX:SIC
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorIndustrial Metals And Minerals
  • Currency
  • ISINCA83410M1014

Company Profile

Sokoman Iron Corp is an exploration-stage company. It is engaged in the process of exploring its mineral properties in Canada.

Latest SIC news

