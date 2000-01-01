Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:SLGL)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - SLGL
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - SLGL
- Market Cap$349.650m
- SymbolNASDAQ:SLGL
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorBiotechnology
- Currency
- ISINIL0011417206
Company Profile
Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It is engaged in identifying, developing and commercializing branded and generic topical drug products for the treatment of skin diseases.