Company Profile

SOL SpA manufactures and sells industrial gases and medical equipment. The firm's two segments are based on product type. The home-care segment, which generates the majority of revenue, sells a variety of medicinal gases including oxygen, nitrogen, nitrous oxide, carbon dioxide, synthetic air, and medical air. The segment also provides medical air services for hospitals. The technical gases segment sells gas-based products to the energy, agricultural, food, metalworking, glass, and electronics industries. More of SOL's revenue comes from Italy than any other country.SOL SpA produces industrial and medical gases. It is engaged in the production, applied research and distribution of industrial, pure and medicinal gases, in door-to-door medical care, as well as in the sector for related medical equipment in Italy.