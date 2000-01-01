Solar-Fabrik AG (XETRA:SFX)
European company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - SFX
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - SFX
- Market Cap€0.000m
- SymbolXETRA:SFX
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorSolar
- Currency
- ISINDE0006614712
Company Profile
Solar-Fabrik AG manufactures, markets and sells solar modules as well as technical products and components used to employ and convert solar energy. The product portfolio includes Premium L poly, Premium L poly black, Premium L mono, Premium L mono black, P series, and B series modules.Solar-Fabrik AG develops, manufactures, markets, and sells solar modules and systems as well as technical products and components used to employ and convert solar energy.