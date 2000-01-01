Solar-Fabrik AG (XETRA:SFX)

European company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - SFX

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - SFX

  • Market Cap€0.000m
  • SymbolXETRA:SFX
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorSolar
  • Currency
  • ISINDE0006614712

Company Profile

Solar-Fabrik AG manufactures, markets and sells solar modules as well as technical products and components used to employ and convert solar energy. The product portfolio includes Premium L poly, Premium L poly black, Premium L mono, Premium L mono black, P series, and B series modules.Solar-Fabrik AG develops, manufactures, markets, and sells solar modules and systems as well as technical products and components used to employ and convert solar energy.

Latest SFX news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .