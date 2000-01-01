Solar Senior Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:SUNS)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - SUNS

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - SUNS

  • Market Cap$290.900m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:SUNS
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • SectorAsset Management
  • Currency
  • ISINUS83416M1053

Company Profile

Solar Senior Capital Ltd is a non-diversified management investment company. The company's investment objective is to seek to maximize current income consistent with the preservation of capital.

Latest SUNS news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .