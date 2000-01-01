Solargiga Energy Holdings Ltd (SEHK:757)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - 757

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 757

  • Market CapHKD273.000m
  • SymbolSEHK:757
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorSolar
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG8268W1024

Company Profile

Solargiga Energy Holdings Ltd through its subsidiaries is engaged in trading, manufacturing & providing processing services for polysilicon & monocrystalline silicon solar ingots/wafers, photovoltaic cells & modules, & installing photovoltaic systems.

Latest 757 news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .