Solaria Energia y Medio Ambiente SA (XMAD:SLR)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - SLR
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - SLR
- Market Cap€835.920m
- SymbolXMAD:SLR
- IndustryUtilities
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINES0165386014
Company Profile
Solaria Energia y Medio Ambiente SA is a solar photovoltaic (PV) power generation company. It is also engaged in the solar power plant custom operation and maintenance services and development and management of PV projects.