Solaris Resources Inc Ordinary Shares (TSE:SLS)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - SLS
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - SLS
- Market CapCAD619.650m
- SymbolTSE:SLS
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorOther Precious Metals & Mining
- Currency
- ISINCA83419D2014
Company Profile
Solaris Resources Inc is advancing a portfolio of copper and gold assets in the Americas, which includes a high-grade resource with expansion and additional discovery potential at the Warintza copper and gold project in Ecuador; discovery potential on the grass-roots Tamarugo project in Chile and Capricho and Paco Orco projects in Peru; exposure to US$130M spending 5-yrs through a farm-out agreement with Freeport-McMoRan on the Ricardo Project in Chile; and leverage to increasing copper prices through the 60% interest in the development-stage La Verde joint-venture project with Teck Resources in Mexico.