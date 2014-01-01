Solaris Resources Inc Ordinary Shares (TSE:SLS)

North American company
Market Info - SLS

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - SLS

  • Market CapCAD619.650m
  • SymbolTSE:SLS
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorOther Precious Metals & Mining
  • Currency
  • ISINCA83419D2014

Company Profile

Solaris Resources Inc is advancing a portfolio of copper and gold assets in the Americas, which includes a high-grade resource with expansion and additional discovery potential at the Warintza copper and gold project in Ecuador; discovery potential on the grass-roots Tamarugo project in Chile and Capricho and Paco Orco projects in Peru; exposure to US$130M spending 5-yrs through a farm-out agreement with Freeport-McMoRan on the Ricardo Project in Chile; and leverage to increasing copper prices through the 60% interest in the development-stage La Verde joint-venture project with Teck Resources in Mexico.

