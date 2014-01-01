Company Profile

Solaris Resources Inc is advancing a portfolio of copper and gold assets in the Americas, which includes a high-grade resource with expansion and additional discovery potential at the Warintza copper and gold project in Ecuador; discovery potential on the grass-roots Tamarugo project in Chile and Capricho and Paco Orco projects in Peru; and leverage to increasing copper prices through interest in the development stage La Verde joint venture project with Teck Resources in Mexico.