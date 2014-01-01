Solaris Resources Inc Ordinary Shares (TSX:SLS)

North American company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - SLS

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - SLS

  • Market CapCAD0.000m
  • SymbolTSX:SLS
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINCA83419D2014

Company Profile

Solaris Resources Inc is advancing a portfolio of copper and gold assets in the Americas, which includes a high-grade resource with expansion and additional discovery potential at the Warintza copper and gold project in Ecuador; discovery potential on the grass-roots Tamarugo project in Chile and Capricho and Paco Orco projects in Peru; and leverage to increasing copper prices through interest in the development stage La Verde joint venture project with Teck Resources in Mexico.

Latest SLS news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .