Solartech International Holdings Ltd (SEHK:1166)
Company Info - 1166
- Market CapHKD130.600m
- SymbolSEHK:1166
- IndustryIndustrials
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINBMG8252G2207
Company Profile
Solartech International Holdings Ltd is an investment holding company. It is engaged in the manufacturing and trading of copper rods, cables and wires. It also engaged in trading of metallurgical grade bauxite and investment properties.