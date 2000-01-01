SolGold (TSE:SOLG)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - SOLG
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - SOLG
- Market CapCAD647.630m
- SymbolTSE:SOLG
- IndustryBasic Material
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINGB00B0WD0R35
Company Profile
SolGold PLC is an Australian-based company that engages in the exploration and discovery of minerals, with a primary focus on copper and gold. The company has operations in Ecuador, the Solomon Islands, and Australia.