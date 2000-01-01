Solid Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SLDB)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - SLDB
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - SLDB
- Market Cap$182.340m
- SymbolNASDAQ:SLDB
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorDrug Manufacturers - Specialty & Generic
- Currency
- ISINUS83422E1055
Company Profile
Solid Biosciences Inc is a life science company engaged in developing therapies for Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Its product candidate, SGT-001, is a gene transfer under development to restore functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles.