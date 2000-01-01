Company Profile

Solid State PLC is engaged in manufacturing as well as the distribution of electronic components and materials. The company's operating segment includes Value Added Distribution division and Manufacturing division. It generates maximum revenue from the Value Added Distribution division segment. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the United Kingdom and also has a presence in Rest of Europe, Asia, North America and Rest of World. It generates revenue from products such as Computing, Communications, Power and Opto electronic and electronic components and modules.Solid State PLC supplies specialist electronics equipment which include high tolerance and tailor made battery packs, specialist electronic components, specialist antennas, industrial/rugged computers and secure communications systems.