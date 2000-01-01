SolidusGold Inc (TSX:SDC)

North American company
Market Info - SDC

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - SDC

  • Market CapCAD2.510m
  • SymbolTSX:SDC
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINCA83422W1059

Company Profile

SolidusGold Inc is engaged in the exploration and development of precious and base metals. The company holds the interest in Wind mountain property and Honeymoon property.

Latest SDC news

