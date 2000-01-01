Solis Holdings Ltd (SEHK:2227)

APAC company
Market Info - 2227

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 2227

  • Market CapHKD512.400m
  • SymbolSEHK:2227
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • SectorEngineering & Construction
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG8274E1044

Company Profile

Solis Holdings Ltd is a design and build mechanical and electrical (M and E) engineering contractor. Its services comprise designing, building and installation of the M and E systems.

