Solis Holdings Ltd (SEHK:2227)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 2227
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 2227
- Market CapHKD512.400m
- SymbolSEHK:2227
- IndustryIndustrials
- SectorEngineering & Construction
- Currency
- ISINKYG8274E1044
Company Profile
Solis Holdings Ltd is a design and build mechanical and electrical (M and E) engineering contractor. Its services comprise designing, building and installation of the M and E systems.