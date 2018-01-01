Solis Minerals Ltd (TSX:SLMN) Share Price

SLMN
Solis Minerals Ltd
North American company
Basic Material
Copper
/
NAV Price
-
Last Traded
-
Chg
-
-
XTSX
-
Updated: -
Research
News & analysis
Times are shown in GMT-4, values are delayed by at least 15 minutes. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
This stock can be held in:
/
Company Profile
Solis Minerals Ltd is a resource exploration company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. The company is focused on the acquisition of the Mostazal copper project located in Chile. It also holds an interest in Ilo Este and Ilo Norte Project in Peru.Westminster Resources Ltd is a Canada-based resource exploration company. Principally, it is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties.
TSX:SLMN
CA83423L1085
CAD
Loading Comparison
Latest SLMN News