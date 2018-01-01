Interactive Investor
Home
>
Shares
>

Solo Brands Inc (NYSE:DTC) Share Price

DTC

Solo Brands Inc

North American company

Right Arrow 1

Consumer Cyclical

Right Arrow 2

Internet Retail

 / 

- / -
-
- / -
-
-
-

NAV Price

-

Last Traded

-

Chg

-

-

XNYS

-

Updated: -

Research

News & analysis

Times are shown in GMT-4, values are delayed by at least 15 minutes. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

This stock can be held in:

SIPP

ISA

JISA

Trading Account

 / 

- / -
-
- / -
-
-
-

Company Profile

Solo Brands Inc is a Direct-To-Consumer (DTC) platform. It operates four premium outdoor lifestyle brands Solo Stove, Oru, ISLE, and Chubbies apparel.

NYSE:DTC

US83425V1044

USD

Loading Comparison

Latest DTC News