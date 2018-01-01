Solomon Worldwide Holdings Ltd (SEHK:8133) Share Price

Company Profile

Jete Power Holdings Ltd is an investment holding company. The company's operating segment includes Metal casting and Financial printing. It generates maximum revenue from the Financial printing segment. The Financial printing segment is involved in the financial printing, typesetting, and translation services rendered in Hong Kong. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from Hong Kong.Jete Power Holdings Ltd is engaged in manufacturing metal casting parts and components in the PRC. Its operations are carried in Germany, Hong Kong, United States, PRC and other countries.