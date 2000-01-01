Company Profile

Soltec Power Holdings SA is specialized in providing integrated solutions in solar PV energy. The company designs, manufactures and installs solar tracking systems and develops solar power projects. Its business is divided into industrial (trackers and construction services) business line, which is also referred to as Soltec Industrial, and project development business line, which is also referred to as Powertis. It offers a portfolio of solar trackers, including the SF8 and SF7 single-axis trackers, the SF8 and SF7 bi-facial trackers and the SF7 Tandem. A solar tracker is an integrated system on which solar panels are mounted and which orients such solar panels toward the sun.